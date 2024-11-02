Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 93 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. IRON Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $802,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $3,540,000. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $911,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $134.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.67 and a twelve month high of $149.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

