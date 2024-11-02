Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Given New $156.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $140.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.03. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $98.65 and a 1 year high of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.04). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.65%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 188,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 40.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 168,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,597 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 378,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,726,000 after acquiring an additional 46,530 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after purchasing an additional 56,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

