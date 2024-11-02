Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $7.50 price target on the stock.

CIFR has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Capmk raised Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cipher Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.36.

Shares of NASDAQ CIFR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.25. 12,921,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,119,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.49 and a quick ratio of 8.49. Cipher Mining has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 87.51 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cipher Mining will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,901,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $5,209,046.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,946,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,812,050.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,901,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $5,209,046.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,946,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,812,050.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Iwaschuk sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $591,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 619,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,443.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,943,078 shares of company stock worth $23,609,769 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vima LLC raised its holdings in Cipher Mining by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vima LLC now owns 24,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 21.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 321.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 33.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

