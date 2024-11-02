Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point lifted their price target on Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday. Northland Capmk raised shares of Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

NASDAQ:CIFR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.25. 12,921,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,119,227. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 87.51 and a beta of 2.25. Cipher Mining has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $7.99.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cipher Mining had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cipher Mining will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cipher Mining news, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 89,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $392,172.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 717,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,173.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cipher Mining news, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 89,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $392,172.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 717,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,135,173.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,901,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $5,209,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,946,004 shares in the company, valued at $284,812,050.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,943,078 shares of company stock valued at $23,609,769. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 321.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

