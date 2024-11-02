Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Stock Price Up 900% – Here’s Why

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 900% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 27,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

Cloopen Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25.

Cloopen Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud communication services in the People's Republic of China. It offers River Soldier CRM, an intelligent marketing system and digital operation management platform; AI vision technology; Ladder AI Kernal, a natural language processing technology; Smart IVR, an intelligent navigation robot; Rongxi assistive robot technology; and Rongxi sparring robot that helps enterprises solve problems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloopen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloopen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.