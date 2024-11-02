Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology service provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions updated its FY24 guidance to $4.63-4.67 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $74.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $62.14 and a twelve month high of $80.27.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions
In other news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.
