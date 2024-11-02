Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COMP. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Compass from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

Get Compass alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on COMP

Compass Trading Up 0.9 %

COMP opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. Compass has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $6.78.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Compass had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compass will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Compass

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $46,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,070,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,758,503.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 27,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $115,358.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,836.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $46,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,070,273 shares in the company, valued at $424,758,503.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,267,261 shares of company stock worth $56,222,967 over the last three months. 6.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Compass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.