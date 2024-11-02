Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $489.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Concentra Group Holdings Parent updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE CON traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $20.08. 375,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,429. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Concentra Group Holdings Parent alerts:

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

Recommended Stories

