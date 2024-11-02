Conflux (CFX) Price Down 6.1% This Week

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $602.28 million and approximately $34.51 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,282.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.65 or 0.00509136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008864 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.00099100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.30 or 0.00228906 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00026153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00069409 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00020230 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,060,370,967 coins and its circulating supply is 4,535,371,723 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,060,045,748.39 with 4,535,045,735.54 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.13954306 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $46,106,300.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

