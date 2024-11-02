Congress Asset Management Co. Buys 699 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 461,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Clearway Energy by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 17.2% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 34.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CWEN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.88. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $30.92.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.17). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

About Clearway Energy

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.