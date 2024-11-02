Contrasting Holiday Island (HIHI) & Its Peers

Holiday Island (OTCMKTS:HIHI – Get Free Report) is one of 192 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Holiday Island to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Holiday Island and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holiday Island 0 0 0 0 N/A Holiday Island Competitors 907 5925 12175 317 2.62

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 9.42%. Given Holiday Island’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Holiday Island has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

57.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Holiday Island shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Holiday Island has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holiday Island’s competitors have a beta of 1.29, suggesting that their average share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Holiday Island and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Holiday Island N/A N/A -0.29 Holiday Island Competitors $11.51 billion $437.30 million -0.46

Holiday Island’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Holiday Island. Holiday Island is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Holiday Island and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holiday Island N/A N/A N/A Holiday Island Competitors -22.83% -155.11% -14.86%

Summary

Holiday Island competitors beat Holiday Island on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Holiday Island Company Profile

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. primarily engages in land development activities. It acquires, develops, manages, and sells income producing commercial and residential real estate properties located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company was formerly known as VillageEDOCS, Inc. and changed its name to Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. in February 2014. Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Holiday Island, Arkansas.

