Contrasting National American University (NAUH) and The Competition

National American University (OTCMKTS:NAUH – Get Free Report) is one of 81 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare National American University to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National American University and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio National American University $9.64 million $160,000.00 3.01 National American University Competitors $511.52 million $28.83 million 8.05

National American University’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than National American University. National American University is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National American University 0 0 0 0 N/A National American University Competitors 302 1246 1801 145 2.51

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for National American University and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 25.37%. Given National American University’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National American University has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

National American University pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 598.0%. National American University pays out 1,800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Educational services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 20.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

National American University has a beta of -1.34, indicating that its share price is 234% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National American University’s competitors have a beta of 0.87, indicating that their average share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of National American University shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 56.6% of National American University shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares National American University and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National American University 2.76% N/A N/A National American University Competitors -5.78% -15.80% 3.42%

Summary

National American University competitors beat National American University on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About National American University

National American University Holdings, Inc. owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education. As of July 31, 2019, it operated five 33 educational sites in Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, South Dakota, and Texas; and distance learning service centers and administration offices in Rapid City, South Dakota, as well as through the Internet. The company also engages in the real estate business, which rents apartment units; and develops and sells condominium units in the Fairway Hills Planned Residential Development area of Rapid City, South Dakota. National American University Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

