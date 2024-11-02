Cookie (COOKIE) Trading 4.4% Lower This Week

Cookie (COOKIE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Cookie has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Cookie has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $274,823.07 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cookie token can now be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,309.45 or 0.99886971 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,201.48 or 0.99731367 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Cookie Profile
Cookie’s genesis date was June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,460,594 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com. The official website for Cookie is www.cookie3.com.
Cookie Token Trading
