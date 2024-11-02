CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CRMD. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CorMedix from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on CorMedix in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CorMedix from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CorMedix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

CorMedix Price Performance

CRMD opened at $9.99 on Friday. CorMedix has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CorMedix will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CorMedix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. 34.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorMedix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

Featured Articles

