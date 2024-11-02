Cosmos (ATOM) Market Cap Achieves $1.59 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and $63.42 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $4.08 or 0.00005872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00034936 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011041 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000457 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.