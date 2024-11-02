Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Shares Bought by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) by 374.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLG. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the third quarter worth $468,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 550.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 109.7% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 18,168 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price target on Covenant Logistics Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Up 1.4 %

CVLG stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.88. The stock has a market cap of $675.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.34. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.96.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $287.89 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.47%.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

(Free Report)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.