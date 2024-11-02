Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 183.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,069 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.4% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,399 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 505.0% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,857 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,632,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $248.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $273.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.14 and a 200 day moving average of $210.39. The firm has a market cap of $799.24 billion, a PE ratio of 68.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,297 shares of company stock worth $3,065,866. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

