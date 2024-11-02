Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 3,565 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $25,328,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,414,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,743,000 after purchasing an additional 93,068 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 286,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after buying an additional 33,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 213,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after buying an additional 119,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $89.51 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The firm has a market cap of $111.44 billion, a PE ratio of 109.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Leerink Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.85.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

