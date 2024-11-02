Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 3,616 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMHQ. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,603,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,518 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,245,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,869,000 after acquiring an additional 120,084 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,117,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,673,000 after acquiring an additional 17,488 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,073,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,108,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $99.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.89 and a 200-day moving average of $101.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $78.29 and a 1 year high of $110.61.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

