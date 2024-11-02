Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.20 Million Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IOO. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 352.4% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO opened at $98.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.16 and its 200-day moving average is $95.51. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $73.75 and a 1 year high of $101.24.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

