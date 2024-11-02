Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $802,000 Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 36.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth $40,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 92.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.0 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $113.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $112.74 and a 52-week high of $164.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 4.67%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 51.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genuine Parts

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.