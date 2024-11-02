Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $923,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIS. Comerica Bank raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,897,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 48.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VIS opened at $258.39 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $190.00 and a 12-month high of $267.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.41 and a 200-day moving average of $245.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

