Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 456 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 26,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 85,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,732,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $252.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.43 and its 200-day moving average is $227.56. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $179.11 and a 1-year high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

