Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 740 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 28,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHE opened at $28.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $30.25.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

