Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Announces Earnings Results

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.91, Briefing.com reports. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $550.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.70 earnings per share. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Credit Acceptance Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CACC opened at $417.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 19.15 and a current ratio of 19.15. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $406.53 and a one year high of $616.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $454.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credit Acceptance

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.01, for a total transaction of $541,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,577,694.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

