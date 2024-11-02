Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Lowered to Market Perform Rating by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. Crocs has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crocs will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.60 per share, with a total value of $252,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,630.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 11,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

