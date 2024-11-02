CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 776,100 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 831,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

CTS stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.57. CTS has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $55.47.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. CTS had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $132.42 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the second quarter worth $4,001,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,662,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in CTS by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,735,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,870,000 after acquiring an additional 50,632 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 47,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CTS by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,772,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,252,000 after purchasing an additional 42,176 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

