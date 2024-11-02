CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €100.00 ($108.70) and last traded at €96.45 ($104.84), with a volume of 144371 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €97.90 ($106.41).

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

