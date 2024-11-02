Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $135.00 and last traded at $131.08, with a volume of 6726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.47.

The bank reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $518.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.25 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CFR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CFR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 169.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 63.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 90.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.