CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Price Down 12.8% This Week

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last week, CV SHOTS has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. CV SHOTS has a market cap of $940,185.65 and $0.85 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CV SHOTS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CV SHOTS Token Profile

CV SHOTS’s genesis date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00032987 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

