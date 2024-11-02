D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Lowered to $214.00 at UBS Group

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $217.00 to $214.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.33.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $167.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.47 and a 200 day moving average of $165.31. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $111.59 and a 52 week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Bfsg LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

