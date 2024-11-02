D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.54.

QBTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

D-Wave Quantum Stock Down 2.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Investors Inc grew its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 44.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC lifted its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 85.9% in the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 25,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

QBTS opened at $1.04 on Friday. D-Wave Quantum has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

