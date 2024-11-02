Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.800-0.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.3 billion-$12.3 billion.
Daiichi Sankyo Stock Performance
Shares of DSNKY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.13. 55,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,101. Daiichi Sankyo has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.38.
Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile
