Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.800-0.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.3 billion-$12.3 billion.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Performance

Shares of DSNKY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.13. 55,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,101. Daiichi Sankyo has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.38.

Get Daiichi Sankyo alerts:

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia.

Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.