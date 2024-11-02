Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, November 4th

Shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS – Free Report) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, November 1st.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (WEBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ Internet Composite index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of the largest and most liquid U.S. Internet companies. WEBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

