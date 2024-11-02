Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $285.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.16.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $247.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.37. The company has a market cap of $178.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a 52 week low of $190.95 and a 52 week high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Danaher will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $4,151,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $5,573,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 75.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

