Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading 8.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.20 and last traded at $24.08. Approximately 788,285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,185,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $38.40 to $34.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised Daqo New Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Daqo New Energy from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.26.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.32.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.25). Daqo New Energy had a negative net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $219.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 22nd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 142.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 696,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,617,000 after purchasing an additional 409,057 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at $3,457,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at $9,647,000. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 103.9% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 943,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after purchasing an additional 480,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 112.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 322,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 170,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

