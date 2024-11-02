Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) COO Sells $138,500.00 in Stock

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $138,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,762.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Dayforce Stock Performance
NYSE DAY opened at $75.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 227.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dayforce Inc has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $75.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.91.
Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.41 million. Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dayforce Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on DAY. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dayforce from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dayforce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Dayforce from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Dayforce from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.
About Dayforce
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
