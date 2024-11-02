Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) COO Sells $138,500.00 in Stock

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $138,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,762.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dayforce Stock Performance

NYSE DAY opened at $75.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 227.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dayforce Inc has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $75.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.91.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.41 million. Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dayforce Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dayforce

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Dayforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,027,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Dayforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dayforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Dayforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new position in Dayforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,281,000.

Several research firms recently commented on DAY. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dayforce from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dayforce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Dayforce from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Dayforce from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

