Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DAY. Mizuho upped their price target on Dayforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Dayforce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Dayforce in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dayforce from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

Shares of Dayforce stock opened at $75.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 227.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average of $56.91. Dayforce has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $75.41.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $423.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.41 million. Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dayforce will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $63,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,437 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,062.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dayforce news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $63,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,062.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $40,746.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,269.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,643 shares of company stock worth $307,617 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Dayforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,027,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Dayforce during the second quarter valued at $392,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dayforce in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Dayforce in the second quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,281,000.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

