Decred (DCR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $194.36 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Decred has a market cap of $194.36 million and $899,158.29 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decred has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.84 or 0.00017021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00060240 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006028 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000083 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,426.58 or 0.37997460 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,418,481 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

