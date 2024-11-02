Decred (DCR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $194.36 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Decred has a market cap of $194.36 million and $899,158.29 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decred has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.84 or 0.00017021 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Compound (COMP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00060240 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006028 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001433 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Memetic (MEME) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- ReddCoin (RDD) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- 42-coin (42) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,426.58 or 0.37997460 BTC.
- Aion (AION) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Decred Profile
Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,418,481 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.
Buying and Selling Decred
