Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 53,338.6% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 854,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,602,000 after purchasing an additional 852,885 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 46,892.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,218,000 after purchasing an additional 770,451 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $191,628,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $166,937,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 15.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,037,000 after purchasing an additional 279,627 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.69.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DE opened at $400.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $420.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.54.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

