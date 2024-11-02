Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Trading Down 20.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report) fell 20.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.05 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.13 ($0.08). 2,067,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 308% from the average session volume of 507,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Deltic Energy from GBX 95 ($1.23) to GBX 85 ($1.10) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.35 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.26.

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

