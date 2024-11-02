Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $6.25

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $6.25 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.61.

Sunnova Energy International stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,258,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,759,456. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $715.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.21.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.45). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger sold 77,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $870,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 409,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,298.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth about $30,783,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 56.7% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 14,142,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118,552 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,299,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,097,000 after buying an additional 611,452 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,004,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after buying an additional 591,514 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 3,168.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 574,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 556,563 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

