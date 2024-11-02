Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stock Position Increased by Oceanside Advisors LLC

Oceanside Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 4.6% of Oceanside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oceanside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,708,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,657,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,029 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,264,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,088,000 after purchasing an additional 962,055 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,842,000 after buying an additional 22,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,616,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,992,000 after buying an additional 1,019,861 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

DFIV stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $38.51.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

