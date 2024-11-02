Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s Largest Position

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,406,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,934 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 20.2% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $48,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 166,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 113,944 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.74.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

