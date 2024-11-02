Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, November 4th (NYSEARCA:YANG)

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, November 4th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, October 31st.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of YANG stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $19.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.68 and a 200-day moving average of $150.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $171,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $866,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 192,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 75,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 335,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 51,711 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

