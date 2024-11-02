Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU) Shares Sold by CacheTech Inc.

CacheTech Inc. lowered its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,508 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares comprises about 8.1% of CacheTech Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CacheTech Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares worth $37,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,129,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 283,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,990,000 after purchasing an additional 26,617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPUU opened at $141.39 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $83.80 and a fifty-two week high of $149.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.88. The firm has a market cap of $180.98 million, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.98.

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (SPUU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks selected by S&Ps index committee. SPUU was launched on May 28, 2014 and is managed by Direxion.

