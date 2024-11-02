Diversify Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in FirstService by 20.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in FirstService by 49.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FirstService by 40.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in FirstService by 3.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.33.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $187.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.39. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $141.26 and a one year high of $192.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.75.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 16.68%. FirstService’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

About FirstService

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.