Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $322,000 Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $426.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $462.82 and a 200-day moving average of $427.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.01 and a 52-week high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $418.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.88.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

