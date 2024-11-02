Diversify Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in AAON during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 202.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the second quarter valued at $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 63.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $1,779,460.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,871.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $963,433.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,850.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $1,779,460.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,871.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAON shares. StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Sidoti downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Baird R W raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AAON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAON

AAON Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAON opened at $113.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.17. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $122.97.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $313.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.77 million. AAON had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. AAON’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

About AAON

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.