Diversify Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,105,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,563 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,738,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,957,000 after purchasing an additional 195,956 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 917.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 161,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,254,000 after purchasing an additional 145,893 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,557,000 after purchasing an additional 113,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after buying an additional 90,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $1,206,709.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,709,646.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 1,714 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $231,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,340. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $1,206,709.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,709,646.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,429 shares of company stock worth $4,866,493 over the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $138.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $143.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.02). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 3,953.67% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $435.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHH. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $138.00 price target on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHH

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.